'Business Bandit' targets BB&T Bank branch in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A serial robber who is known to hit up South Florida banks while dressed in dapper attire robbed a BB&T branch in Deerfield Beach last week, FBI officials announced Monday.

The robbery was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at the BB&T Bank at 1299 SW Military Trail.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email that the robber, dubbed the "Business Bandit," entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Marshall said the man is believed to be responsible for at least eight other bank robberies throughout South Florida beginning in 2015.

Below is a list of the banks that were targeted:

Dec. 18, 2015, TD Bank, 1371 W. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton

Jan. 15, 2016, SunTrust, 7800 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Feb. 5, 2016, TD Bank, 16200 NW 57th Ave., Miami

Feb. 17, 2016, Wells Fargo, 6735 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter

Nov. 7, 2017, SunTrust, 7800 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Nov. 10, 2017, PNC Bank, 10973 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens

Nov. 17, 2017, Wells Fargo, 9162 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Dec. 15, 2017, TD Bank, 8711 NW 186th Street, Miami.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Marshall said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

