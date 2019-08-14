Deerfield Beach pastor accused of molesting 15-year-old boy

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A pastor at a Deerfield Beach church is accused of molesting a 15-year-old parishioner.

Maurice Lyn, 44, of Coral Springs, was arrested Tuesday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lyn is the pastor at the Deerfield Beach Church of God of Prophecy.

Coral Springs police said Lyn picked the teenager up at his home with a promise to help him get school supplies. After lunch, Lyn helped the teen inside his mother's apartment and, upon learning nobody was home, pinned the boy against a counter and started kissing and fondling him, police said.

According to the affidavit, when the boy's mother confronted Lyn about molesting her son, Lyn said he was "praying and fasting for forgiveness."



