Deerfield Beach student arrested for assault with knife on campus

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Deerfield Beach High School student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and a possession with a knife on campus.

Ladarius Mitchell, 18, was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to stab a woman at the school.

The police report does not state whether the victim was a student or member of the school's staff.

Mitchell is accused of throwing a grape at the victim inside the school's cafeteria for what the report says "no apparent reason." The victim responded by throwing a plastic spoon at Mitchell.

When the two were leaving the cafeteria, Mitchell pulled out a knife and told the victim "I will stab you and your mom, (expletive)."

The victim told police she was fearful of Mitchell because of his social media posts which include photos of him with knives. She said Mitchell also stared at her in class and made her feel uncomfortable.

Mitchell bonded out of jail Thursday and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.