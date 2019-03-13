Fatal Deerfield Beach crash caught on restaurant's surveillance cameras

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance video from a restaurant in Deerfield Beach captured a fatal crash early Sunday morning, but employees said the crash was so horrific, they couldn't bring themselves to release the video to the public.

The video, however, will be a key piece of evidence in the trial of one of the drivers who faces numerous charges in the collision.

Meanwhile, people who knew the teen killed in the crash are stepping up to help her family.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Club Boulevard and West Hillsboro Boulevard.

Deputies said Sebastian Espinoza, 18, and Thais Haug, 19, were in a black Tesla with Espinoza behind the wheel and Haug in the passenger seat.

As they made a left turn onto Country Club Boulevard from West Hillsboro Boulevard, a white BMW driven by Raphael Candido Vilela, 20, smashed into them while speeding west on Hillsboro Boulevard, authorities said.

Vilela and the three teens in his car were taken to a hospital with major injuries, while Espinoza was treated and then released. Authorities said Haug died from her injuries.

"This is quite devastating to the entire community," Diane Yendell, who knew Haug, said.

Yendell lives near Haug's family and got to watch her grow up.

Yendell said Haug had just gotten into the University of Central Florida and was planning on starting school there in the fall but now will never get that chance.

"To have this happen and pulled right out from her before she even had the chance to blossom into a beautiful woman is just very sad," Yendell said.

Vilela, of Boca Raton, is now facing multiple charges, including negligent manslaughter, DUI causing death, vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Yendell has since created a GoFundMe page to help support Haug's family during this time.

