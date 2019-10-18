Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Deerfield Beach

Juan Soto is accused of killing Jessica Aponte and Luis Sanchez, who were found shot to death in Aponte's Deerfield Beach home.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of two people last month in Deerfield Beach.

Juan Soto, 21, of Pompano Beach, was arrested Wednesday night. He is being held without bond at the main Broward County jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said Soto fatally shot Jessica Aponte and Luis Sanchez in Aponte's home on Northeast 39th Street.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Soto and Sanchez.

Coleman-Wright said employees from a doctor's office went to Aponte's home on the morning of Sept. 25 after she didn't show up for work. When they looked through an open door to the house, they saw a man dead on the floor and called 911.

Deputies and paramedics later arrived, but it was too late. Aponte, 41, and Sanchez, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Aponte lived alone at the home. The relationship between Aponte and Sanchez wasn't immediately known.

