DeSantis vows to stop 'foot dragging' on medical marijuana

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - More than two years since almost three out of four Florida voters said "yes" to medical marijuana, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will fast-track what has long been stalled.

He said it's time to stop "foot dragging" on the state's full-scale medical marijuana program.

"I think a lot of Floridians have been frustrated." DeSantis said. "We want to make sure this is implemented in a way for the folks who voted for it that they could feel that's what they voted for. I think a lot of them don't feel that way right now so we'll see some changes."

Those changes could take a number of forms.

Former Gov. Rick Scott had sought to ban medical marijuana users from using smokable cannabis. Last year, Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers ruled the ban unconstitutional.

The judge wrote in her 22-page ruling that Floridians "have the right to use the form of medical marijuana for treatment of their debilitating medical conditions as recommended by their certified physicians, including the use of smokable marijuana in private places."

DeSantis will be able to end that costly legal battle by ending the appeals process.

The state's Office of Medical Marijuana Use has also faced legal challenges related to the process of awarding licenses for medical marijuana growers and distributors.

Central Florida attorney John Morgan, who spearheaded and funded the constitutional amendment, tweeted this weekend about an upcoming visit with one of the governor's top confidantes, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"Air Morgan is fueled and ready to fly. #PotDaddy is looking forward to seeing his favorite Republican, other than my wife!! Let the people speak and be heard. Here Ye, Here Ye!" wrote the colorful attorney nicknamed PotDaddy.

Gaetz tweeted back with the hashtags #NoSmokeIsAJoke and #ForThePeople.

