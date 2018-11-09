100 dogs rescued from filth at Miami-Dade home go up for adoption

DORAL, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Animal Shelter has about 100 dogs up for adoption on Friday in Doral, after authorities rescued them from a home where they were living in filth.

Humane Animal Response Team personnel picked up the Pekingese and Shih Tzu dogs from a home near Westchester, and took them to the shelter at 3599 NW 79 Ave.

Some of them don't have eyes or have lost one eye. The woman gave them up to authorities without a fight.

Officials reported the dogs were receiving veterinary care and needed to be cleaned and groomed.

Most of the neighbors of the home where a woman lived with the 100 dogs said they didn't know she had all of those dogs inside.

