DORAL, Fla. - The Miami-Dade County Police Benevolent Association is hosting a domino tournament June 22 in Miami-Dade's Doral.

The minimum donation is $15 and it includes open bar. The tropical-themed event benefits the Love Fund to assist officers and support personnel and their families when they are in need.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 305-216-4872.

