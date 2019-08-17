Doral Police Department employee needs support

DORAL, Fla. - Gricenia Rodriguez dreams of having a long career in law enforcement, but she has had to put her dream on hold to prepare for a heart transplant.

Rodriguez, 27, helped countless people while working as a dispatcher the Sweetwater Police Department, police said. She was working with the Doral Police Department's dispatch department when she was recently forced to go on a medical leave.

"Gricenia is a big part of our Doral PD family and when one of us is in need we ALL must do our part to help," Lt. Orlando Sanchez wrote on GoFundMe.

Police officers from several departments in Miami-Dade County have moved to support Rodriguez, a Coral Park Senior High School graduate and Florida International University student.

Officers are asking the community to join their fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert's Restaurant & Tiki Bar, 107900 Overseas Highway, in Key Largo. The event organizers have ongoing raflees for dinner vouchers, movie vouchers and a large television.

