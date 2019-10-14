Spoof video of president in 'Church of Fake News' goes viral

DORAL, Fla. - According to a New York Times report, a spoof video at a pro President Donald Trump rally showed Trump shooting political and media enemies.

The video in question depicts Trump's likeness superimposed over Colin Firth's face from a violent church fight scene from the 2014 movie called "Kingsman: The Secret Service."

Logos of major media news outlets, including ABC, Vice News and PBS, appear, as does the logo for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

According to the New York Times report, the video aired during a three-day event at the Trump National Doral Miami resort last week. The event was organized by American Priority. Among the guests scheduled to speak were Donald Trump Jr. and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

Event organizers indicated the video was submitted by a third party — and said they were looking into how the video was shown at the conference.

Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, indicated via her Twitter that the president had not seen the video, "but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns the video."

