Drunken Florida man arrested after shooting his dog

Korey Potts, 23, of Cape Coral, told police he shot his dog, Gordo, while he was intoxicated.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Monday after he told police he shot his dog while he was intoxicated.

Korey Potts, 23, of Cape Coral, faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, discharging a firearm in public and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Cape Coral police Master Sgt. Patrick O'Grady said officers dispatched to a shots-fired call Monday night found a large, light brown mixed-breed dog dead in a vacant lot next to the home. He said Potts came outside crying, telling police he shot his dog, Gordo.

Witnesses said they saw the dog running around outside the house before hearing gunshots and seeing Potts laying near the dog in the vacant lot.

Potts' roommate told police she saw him in the yard with a handgun, threw it into the vacant lot and helped him inside.

O'Grady said officers could smell alcohol on Potts' breath. He said Potts admitted to drinking earlier.

