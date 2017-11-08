Meatballs with fishhooks planted at Ormond Beach dog park, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after raw meat with fishhooks was left at the dog park inside Bicentennial Park in Ormond Beach, according to deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the park Tuesday afternoon after a park-goer said another woman's dog was eating one of the balls of raw meat. The dog was taken to Tomoka Pines Veterinary Hospital with two meatballs and fishhooks were found inside them, deputies said. Animal hospital staff examined the meat brought in with the dog and found several small fishhooks. After an X-Ray veterinarians determined that the dog did not eat any of the fishhooks, according to the report.

A total of five raw meatballs were found near the east fence line of the small dog section of the park. Several small fishhooks were found inside the meat found by deputies, according to the incident report.

No one at the park saw who left the meat, according to the report. There are no cameras at the park.

Deputies said the meat appeared to be "sweating" like it was frozen and thawing in the sun for awhile. The meat consisted of minced paste, like liverwurst, according to the report.

Volusia County Parks and Recreation employees closed the park until they could search the area for more contaminated meat.

Another incident happened at the same park two years ago where ibuprofen pills were found inside meat in the small dog park area, deputies said. Ibuprofen can be toxic for dogs.

At a public meeting Tuesday, deputies said that citizens expressed disagreement over the expansion of the dog park.

Parks and Recreation is looking into having security cameras installed, according to the report.

