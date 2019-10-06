Florida Keys hold subsea pumpkin-carving contest

Florida Keys News Bureau

KEY LARGO, Fla. - This weekend, a group of scuba divers submerged in the Atlantic Ocean at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to compete in the Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Divers of all ages used their carving skills to transform the pumpkin into sea creatures Saturday. The real challenge for the divers was keeping the hollow pumpkins from floating off while they carved.

The annual contest is held every October near a shallow coral reef off Key Largo.

Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary, from Michigan, placed first with their carving of two moray eels with a heart. According to the Florida Keys News Bureau, the winners earned a free diving trip for two at Key Largo’s Amoray Dive Resort.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.