Florida woman arrested in fatal shooting of stepfather, 8-year-old daughter

Alyssa Torres, 28, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter. Police say she fled in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4 with Florida license plate KPD T14.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida woman wanted by police in connection with the fatal shooting of two family members in Port St. Lucie has been arrested.

Port St. Lucie police said Alyssa Torres, 28, was apprehended Monday morning, hours after she fled the scene of the shooting in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4 with Florida license plate KPD T14.

Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said Torres shot and killed her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter at the Waterleaf townhomes and apartments on Southeast Hillmoor Drive.

Carrasquillo said Torres also injured her mother. She was taken to an area hospital, but her injuries aren't life-threatening.

WPBF Crime scene investigators collect evidence after two people were fatally shot at the Waterleaf apartments and townhomes in Port St. Lucie.

"She frequents the area of Palm Beach and Orlando," Carrasquillo told reporters.

Carrasquillo said Torres was considered armed and dangerous.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

