Gov. Ron DeSantis signs nearly $91 billion state budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an almost $91 billion budget that provides hundreds of millions of dollars for protecting water resources and offers almost $3 billion in hurricane recovery and preparedness efforts.

DeSantis signed the state budget Friday.

The budget provides $400 million in funding for Everglades restoration, $100 million for springs restoration, $50 million for water quality improvements and $25 million to combat red tide and blue-green algae.

Florida will spend $2.9 billion on storm recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Michael, as well as preparedness for future hurricanes.

The budget also calls for spending $9.7 billion on transportation needs, with $2.7 billion going for highway construction. Another $21.8 billion in total funding will be dedicated to grade school through high school education.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.