Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday at an apartment complex in Hialeah.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide.

Neighbors at the apartment building at 441 E. 23rd St. told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that an older couple lived at the home where the bodies were found.

Neighbors said the couple were always arguing and the man had threatened the woman before.

No other details were immediately released by police.

