1 dead, 2 officers hurt after police-involved crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - One person is dead and two police officers were hurt after a crash Tuesday in Hialeah, authorities said.

Sergeant Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said a patrol car and another vehicle collided just after 7 p.m. at East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive.

The two police officers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The person in the other car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shut down Hialeah Drive from East Fourth Avenue to East Eighth Avenue for several hours after the crash.

