HIALEAH, Fla. - One person died and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a crash involving two ATVs Sunday night in Hialeah.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. at Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victims' identities haven't been released.

