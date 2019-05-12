1 dead after car catches fire in Hialeah crash, officials say

HIALEAH, Fla. - One person is dead after a car caught fire in a crash Saturday in Hialeah, officials said.

The incident occurred near East 29th Street and East Eighth Avenue.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one person was found dead in one of the two vehicles at the scene that caught fire. Officials said they did not transport anyone else from the scene.

Roads were being shut down in the area.

