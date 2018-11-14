1 in custody after bank robbery in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after robbing a bank Wednesday in Hialeah, authorities said.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez confirmed the robbery occurred at a Regions Bank branch at 600 E. Ninth St.

According to Rodriguez, Hialeah police and the FBI worked together to apprehend the suspect.

The FBI is handling the investigation into the bank robbery.

Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic was nearby in the 700 block of Southeast Fourth Street as a man was taken into custody.

A witness who was jogging in the area said he saw a white car speeding by as it was being followed by three to four police cars.

The witness said the driver was eventually apprehended.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man arrested on Fourth Street is the same suspect in the bank robbery.

