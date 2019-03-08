2 injured after school bus accident in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two people were injured after a school bus was involved in an accident in Hialeah Friday.

Officials confirm an undisclosed number of students were onboard the bus at the time of the accident, but have not said whether they were among those injured.

Witnesses say the bus hit a building at 150 East 12th Street, but no other information was made available.

An area at a building near the accident location was cordoned off. It appears the bus may have left the road and hit the building.

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.