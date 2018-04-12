2 injured in Hialeah car crash

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two people were injured Thursday in a car crash in Hialeah.

The crash was reported in the 800 block of East 45th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before noon as blood could be seen on the ground next to a pickup truck.

Authorities said a Nicklaus Children’s Hospital ambulance was in the area, stopped and called Hialeah Fire Rescue, assisting the victims until authorities arrived.

Authorities said the driver of each vehicle was injured.

One person suffered minor injuries and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

No other details about the crash were immediately released.



