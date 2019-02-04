2 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Super Bowl party

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure after a Super Bowl party at a Hialeah apartment.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on West 35th Street early Monday.

Hialeah Fire Department Lt. Paul Garcia said some residents in a second-floor apartment were having a Super Bowl party Sunday night and left a portable grill inside the apartment overnight, releasing carbon monoxide into the air. They had been grilling on their balcony during the Super Bowl.

Two people were taken to Mercy Hospital for carbon monoxide exposure. They were being treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

"Basically, once you start having symptoms, it could almost be too late," Lt. Paul Garcia said.

Two others were treated at the scene.

"The rest of the building had to be evacuated, because that gas seeps through any holes it can find," Garcia said.

"I was in my sleep and I heard like, 'bang, bang, bang.' I'm like, 'What the hell is going on?' And I open the door and they're like, 'You have to get out, have to get out!'" neighbor Carlos Harold said.

Garcia said some traces of carbon monoxide were detected in other apartments.

Residents were eventually allowed back inside.

