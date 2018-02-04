3-year-old boy falls from third-story balcony in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he fell from a third-story balcony Sunday in Hialeah, officials said.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that a bush broke the child's fall, possibly saving his life.

Capt. David Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Fire Department, said the boy was awake and alert when paramedics arrived around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 900 block of West 74th Street.

The boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Rodriquez said the boy's back may have been injured.

It was unclear what led to the child’s fall. But firefighters used the case as opportunity to remind parents to keep a close eye on their children.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.