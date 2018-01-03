51-year-old man killed in crash involving 2 Hialeah police officers

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 51-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving two Hialeah police officers, authorities said.

Hialeah police identified the victim Wednesday as Orestes Amador Jr.

"The City of Hialeah Police Department extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to all those affected by last night's unfortunate crash," Hialeah police Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez said in an email.

According to Rodriguez, a Hialeah police unit and a black Volkswagen Passat collided about 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Hialeah Drive.

Amador was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two police officers, identified as Officer Ernesto Del Valle and Officer Daniel Garcia-Muniz, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Rodriguez said the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office responded to the scene of the crash and is monitoring the investigation, as per protocol.

It's unclear who was at fault in the crash, but detectives are expected to review surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Rodriguez said the investigation remains open and no further details will be released at this time.

