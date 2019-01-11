7 credit card skimming devices found at gas stations in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Seven credit card skimming devices were found Wednesday installed at gas station pumps throughout Hialeah, police announced Friday.

According to Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, detectives with the police department's Economic Crimes Unit, along with officials from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, conducted a joint operation, with the purpose of inspecting and looking for skimmers.

Hialeah Police Department

Rodriguez said the seven devices were found installed at multiple gas pumps.

"Though gas pump skimmers are not a new fraud trend, they are definitely on the rise," Rodriguez said in an email. "In 2016, 200+ skimmers were recovered at different South Florida gas stations; in 2017, over 600+ skimmers were recovered; and in 2018, it’s been reported that over 1,000 skimmers were recovered from South Florida gas stations."



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.