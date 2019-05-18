80-year-old man foiled armed robbery by shooting attacker, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - An 80-year-old man was defending himself when he shot a robber Friday in Hialeah, police said.

Ernesto Del Monte was leaving the Royal Arcade in the 5400 block of West 16th Avenue when he was approached by 73-year-old Julio Perez-Delgado, police said.

Perez-Delgado sprayed Del Monte with pepper spray and punched him while demanding money. Monte responded by shooting the victim multiple times.

Sometime later, someone called 911 to report a man with gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of West 56th Street.

Paramedics transported Perez-Delgado to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Perez-Delgado faces charges of armed attempted robbery and burglary with battery.

