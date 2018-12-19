Accused of stealing Christmas wreath, man turns himself into police

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man who was caught on camera stealing a Christmas wreath from the front door of a Hialeah home has turned himself into police.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, detectives said Angel Hugo Soles Romaguera surrendered to police after he found out officers were looking for him. Police said he was caught in part because he put the stolen wreath on the front door of his own home in the 400 block of East 34th Street, police said.

Romaguera, 55, faces charges of burglary and petty theft.

Rodriguez said a homeowner reported that man stole a Christmas wreath from a home in the 1500 block West 57th Terrace in the early morning hours of Dec. 7. The family have a doorbell camera and filmed the theft.

Romaguera is currently being held on $10,500 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Angel Hugo Soles Ramaguera is accused of stealing a Christmas wreath.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.