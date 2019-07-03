Empty beer cans found in car of man who caused fatal crash in Hialeah, police say

Danny Lazaro Leiva, 40, of Miami, faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. - Several beer cans were found in the car of a man who caused a fatal crash Monday night in Hialeah, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, some of the beer cans appeared to be empty and at least one can appeared to be full.

The driver was identified by police as Danny Lazaro Leiva, 40, of Miami.

He faces charges of habitual driving with a suspended license, driving with a suspended license while being suspected in a crime involving death/bodily injury, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and DUI manslaughter/failing to render aid.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of East Fifth Avenue and East 41st Street.

Surveillance video appears to show Leiva's white Toyota Camry running a stop sign at a high rate of speed before slamming into the side of a white Dodge Durango.

The force of the crash was so great, it pushed both vehicles into a parked car across the street, causing serious damage, before eventually taking out a metal gate.

Hialeah police said a man in his 60s, who was driving the Durango, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was unknown.

A woman in her 60s, who was a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to an arrest report, Leiva initially stayed at the scene and spoke with a witness, who ran over to help the victims.

Police said Leiva walked away from the scene a short time later but was found by officers in the area of East Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street.

According to his arrest report, Leiva was bleeding from his face and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

Police said the beer cans were spotted in the front passenger floor of his car.

A records check confirmed Leiva's license was suspended and that he is a habitual traffic offender, with at least four suspensions on his license, two prior DUI convictions and a prior DUI refusal, authorities said.

Leiva is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $66,500 bond.



