Man sets home on fire before taking his life, Hialeah police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - The body of a man was found Tuesday afternoon inside a townhouse in Hialeah as police investigated a "domestic-related arson," authorities said.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, a vehicle outside the home at 1478 W. 44th Terrace appears to have been set on fire, and there was a fire inside the townhouse, as well.

Firefighters said suspicious material was also discovered inside the home.

The fires have since been extinguished.

According to Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, detectives believe the man set the home on fire before committing suicide.

Rodriguez said the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.

