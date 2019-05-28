Boil water order issued for portion of Hialeah due to water main break

HIALEAH, Fla. - A boil water order was issued Tuesday for a portion of Hialeah due to a water main break, Hialeah Department of Public Works officials announced.

Below is a list of the areas that are affected by the order:

• North: West 38th Street

• South: West 35th Street

• East: West 2nd Avenue

• West: West 4th Avenue

Officials said people in those areas should boil water for at least one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.

The precautionary boil water order will remain in effect until bacteriological samples show that the water is clear of possible contamination.

Anyone with questions about the order is asked to call the City of Hialeah Department of Public Works at 305-556-3800.

