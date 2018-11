After a utility pole caught on fire, Florida Power and Light had to cut the power in an area of Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez said it was a preventive measure due to an "an electrical danger."

As of 5:45 p.m., the situation was affecting 770 customers in Hialeah. Firefighters also evacuated some homes.

This is a developing story.

