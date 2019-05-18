Career criminal 'El Flaco Manas' returns to his old ways in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Leugim Omaires Manas was free for about one year and five months, but detectives say he went right back to his old ways in Hialeah. The 35-year-old career criminal -- known as "El Flaco Manas" -- was back in jail Friday evening.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's career offender unit considers Manas a habitual violent felony offender. His public criminal record, which goes back to when he was 18 years old, includes dozens of burglary-related offenses.

The Florida Department of Corrections released him from prison Jan. 8, 2017. He was in prison serving a two-year sentence for burglary and grand theft in Hillsborough County, and he had been in prison before. Detectives investigating burglaries in Miami-Dade County were looking for him again.

"After diligently working several leads, detectives were able to locate the suspect," Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said on Friday evening.

After identifying him as a suspect on Thursday, Hialeah police officers arrested Manas in the area of West 14th Avenue and 29th Street, near West Okeechobee Road on Friday night. It wasn't easy. Manas slipped away for a bit.

"While the officer took the suspect into custody, the suspect became combative and was able to break free from the officer and fled while partially handcuffed," Rodriguez said.

Officers set up a tight perimeter, and a police dog found Mana hiding under a trailer. He faces charges of burglary to vehicles, including one residential occupied burglary, grand theft auto, resisting arrest and escape.

