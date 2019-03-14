Convicted felon shoots himself in leg, orders son to discard gun, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A convicted felon accidentally shot himself in the leg Tuesday and then ordered his 14-year-old son to discard the gun, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Hialeah police were called to a motel at 2801 West Okeechobee Road Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

Police said Edwin Soto, 36, told officers he was shot on his left calf while riding his bicycle; however, surveillance video showed that Soto hadn't left his motel room prior to when the shooting was reported to have happened.

Authorities said surveillance video shows that Soto was in the room with his 11-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son before his son runs out of the room with a red foreign object in his hands.

According to the arrest report, the video shows the boy running behind the building until he exits the view of the camera.

Police said the boy is then seen returning to the motel room without the object.

Authorities said the teen later told officers that his father was cleaning when he accidentally shot himself.

He said his father ordered him to discard the firearm toward the rear of the motel prior to police arriving.

Police said the loaded gun was found wrapped in a red pair of shorts.

"Soto's actions contributed to the 14-year-old male becoming a delinquent," the arrest report stated.

A records check revealed that Soto is a convicted felon, authorities said.

He was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making a false report to law enforcement officials.



