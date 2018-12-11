Detectives search for man who shot at mom in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH - It all started with an argument Monday at a home in Hialeah. A mother told police officers her son walked out of the house and shot at her.

Jonathan De Paz is accused of firing several shots through the front window of their home at 859 E. 23 St., according to the Hialeah Police Department.

There was blood. A bullet graced the mother's arm. Hialeah Fire Department personnel treated the victim at the house.

According to Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, the 22-year-old suspect had a yellow Mohawk and was dressed all in black when he left the house.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about De Paz to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

