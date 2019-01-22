Dispute between boyfriend, girlfriend leads to shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A dispute between a man and a woman escalated into a shooting early Tuesday in Hialeah, police said.

The shooting was reported about 3:40 a.m. near West 18th Avenue and West 76th Street.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the domestic-related shooting started as a dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Rodriguez said the man drove himself to a hospital. He was expected to survive.

No other information was immediately available.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.