FBI agents search for suspect in Hialeah bank robbery

This bank robber's disguise wasn't subtle. FBI agents released images from surveillance video showing the person who targeted a bank Thursday in Hialeah.

Their suspect wore sunglasses, an oversized high-visibility orange safety vest, a black Rasta hat to cover what appeared to be long dreadlocks, rugged suede construction boots and dark baggy clothes.

About 1:02 pm., the bank robber walked into the BB&T branch at 17930 NW 57th Ave., and he demanded money from a bank employee, according to FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock and Jim Marshall, a spokesman for the FBI.

No one was injured. Leverock and Marshall are asking anyone with information about the bank robber to call 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

