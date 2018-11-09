Fire erupts for second time this week at warehouse in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A fire erupted Friday morning at a warehouse in Hialeah.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 7800 W. 25th Ave. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames.

The fire has been burning since about 6 a.m.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said this is the second time this week a fire has sparked inside Garland Supply Company -- a dry cleaning supply warehouse.

Firefighters said the warehouse was determined to be condemned earlier this week and its roof has partially collapsed.

The warehouse is full of plastics and flammable material, authorities said.

"These are very stingy fires. Very difficult to put out, just because the amount of material and the materials are what you see in the dry cleaners -- a lot of plastics, a lot of hangers, a lot of paper," Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez said. "This place is full of that so it's very, very highly combustible material -- makes it very difficult to put out and keep out."

No evacuations to nearby businesses have been ordered.



