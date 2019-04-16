Fire erupts in Hialeah warehouse filled with gun shell casings

HIALEAH, Fla. - A fire erupted in a Hialeah warehouse Tuesday that is used to collect used shell casings from gun ranges, authorities said.

The fire occurred at 2296 W. 80th St.

Authorities said the casings in the warehouse should all be empty, but there could still be residual gun powder.

Firefighters quickly controlled and extinguished the flames, which were contained to one warehouse bay.

Authorities said shell casings went off during the incident, causing several explosions that sounded like gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



