Fire leaves at least 8 homeless in Hialeah

By Janine Stanwood - Anchor/Reporter

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building to extinguish the flames that left several residents homeless Friday night.

Witnesses suspect a spark coming from an outdoor grill between a home and the building started the fire that firefighters say damaged eight units at 5898 West 21st Ct. 

Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel took one person, who lives in a neighboring home, to a nearby hospital as a precaution. 

The Hialeah Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. 

