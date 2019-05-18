Fire leaves at least 8 homeless in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building to extinguish the flames that left several residents homeless Friday night.

Witnesses suspect a spark coming from an outdoor grill between a home and the building started the fire that firefighters say damaged eight units at 5898 West 21st Ct.

Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel took one person, who lives in a neighboring home, to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

An emergency medical technician is being hailed a hero for saving a dog.

The Hialeah Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

