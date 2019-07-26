Firefighters sift through trash after noise heard inside compactor

HIALEAH, Fla. - Firefighters were rummaging through garbage Friday morning in search of someone possibly trapped inside a trash compactor.

A view from Sky 10 showed firefighters sifting through the trash from the back of a garbage truck stopped on the side of West 20th Avenue.

Hialeah police said Waste Management workers thought they heard someone inside the compactor yelling for help.

Firefighters were called and used a thermal detector to see if anyone was inside, but nothing was detected.

So, just to be sure, firefighters offloaded the trash and were searching inside the compactor.

After a thorough search of the compactor, nobody was found inside.



