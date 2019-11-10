Hialeah family with 14 cats and 4 dogs displaced after house fire

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah family with 14 cats and four dogs was displaced in a house fire early this morning.

When firefighters arrived, the family had already evacuated with the four dogs but the 14 cats were still inside the home.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they also helped rescue the remaining cats. Firefighters took 11 cats by hand; the other three cats presumably ran out on their own.

The fire is believed to have started in the laundry room and crews had to turn off the electricity, leaving the family displaced.

American Red Cross is currently helping the family.

