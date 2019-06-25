Hialeah has the worst drivers in Florida, report says

HIALEAH, Fla. - You may want to consider putting cushions around your car the next time you visit Hialeah.

In a new report that ranks the best (and worst) cities for drivers, Hialeah ranks the absolute worst in all of Florida.

Of the 12 Florida cities ranked in Allstate's 2019 America's Best Driver's Report, Hialeah was dead last in the Sunshine State and 125th overall in the U.S.

There is some good news as Hialeah's overall ranking is still 13 places higher than the city placed last year, so things are looking up.

According to the report, Hialeah drivers average just over 8 years between traffic collisions, and drivers in the city stand a better than 25 percent chance over the national average that they'll get into an accident.

Florida cities in Best Driver's Report :

10. Cape Coral

14. Port St. Lucie

42. Tallahassee

49. St. Petersburg

57. Miami

62. Fort Lauderdale

69. Jacksonville

91. Hollywood

93. Orlando

99. Pembroke Pines

101. Tampa

106. Miramar

125. Hialeah

