Hialeah student had list of students, teachers that 'are gonna die,' police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 15-year-old student who attends iMater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah was arrested Monday on accusations that he threatened to shoot up the school.

According to an arrest report, the school principal notified police Monday that several students had told her the teen told them he was going to conduct a mass shooting at the school on Friday.

Hialeah police went to the student's home and spoke to the teen and his mother about the accusations.

According to the arrest report, the student provided police with a composition book that contained a list of the names of 23 students and four teachers.

The list was titled: "People that are gonna die," authorities said.

Police redacted most of the student's statement to detectives from the arrest report but confirmed that he told them he had a friend who was expelled from his school last year for bringing a gun on campus.

iMater Academy Principal Teresa M. Santalo released a statement Wednesday, saying authorities were notified immediately after the accusations were brought forth.

"Mater administrators take every threat and rumor regarding the safety of our students, faculty and staff very seriously and will follow up on anything that may be of concern," she said. "We are proud of the quick action taken by our administrative team and the Hialeah Police Department."

The teen faces one count of making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury.



