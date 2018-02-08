Hialeah teenager stabs his parents, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday accused of stabbing his mother and father inside their Hialeah home, police said.

Sgt. Eddie Rodriquez, a spokesman for Hialeah Police Department, said Luis Galvan Sr. was at home in the 7400 block of West 29th Lane around 10 p.m. when he heard his wife screaming for help. Galvan ran to his wife and found his son Luis Galvan Jr. stabbing his mother in the back, police said.

Luis Galvan Sr. managed to disarm his son, but he was stabbed several times, police said.

Luis Galvan Sr. and his wife were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Luis Galvan Jr. was transported to Miami-Dade County's Juvenile Assessment Center.

Police said he would charged accordingly but did not list specific charges.

