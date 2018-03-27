Hialeah warehouse burns as firefighters battle more than just flames

HIALEAH, Fla. - Firefighters were battling a warehouse fire before sunrise Tuesday in Hialeah.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in a warehouse district on Northwest 37th Avenue.

Large flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the warehouse.

"We're still having a little trouble trying to determine what it is," Hialeah Fire Department Capt. David Rodriguez said of what sparked the flames.

Rodriguez said the wind was making it difficult to control.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was assisting Hialeah firefighters.

No injuries were reported.



