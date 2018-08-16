Hialeah woman with 'Karma's a B_____" tattoo arrested for stealing ball machine

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah woman's tattoo said what needed to be said after she was arrested for stealing a ball machine from a pizza restaurant.

In Barbra Vandendes's mugshot, written plain as day in ink across her chest reads "Karma's a b#@*&."

Oh, boy... is it ever.

Vandendes, 37, was pulled over Wednesday while driving on Okeechobee Road. During the stop, officers found she was wanted on a grand theft charge for an incident last month at Rey's Pizza.

According to police, on July 25, Vandendes complained about a meal not being cooked properly at the restaurant to cause a distraction, allowing a male companion to make off with the ball machine worth $1,500.

Vandendes was arrested and charged with third degree grand theft.

