'It's a miracle he's alive,' daughter of man injured in Hialeah says

MIAMI - Mario Armenteros remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday after surviving a bizarre accident July 27 in Hialeah. His daughter said he is feeling lucky.

Armenteros, 82, was nearly crushed to death in the Lago Plaza parking lot near the intersection of West 28th Avenue and West 68th Street.

"It's a miracle he's alive," his daughter, Yolanda Corzo, told Local 10 News.

Corzo said Armenteros was driving his sports utility vehicle when he felt like he had ran over something. He stepped on the break and rushed out of the SUV to check out the road. He said he was looking underneath his car when his own SUV ran him over.

"He never lost conciousness when he hit the ground," Corzo said, while standing outside of the hospital's rehabilitation center.

Corzo said that when she saw the video she thought he had been killed. Hialeah Fire Department personnel moved quickly to save him. He suffered a head injury that required 60 staples, and he was forced to spend nine days in the intensive care unit.

"He's counting his blessings right now," Corzo said.

Corzo also said he is undergoing physical therapy and is finally starting to walk. She said he is slowly regaining all of his motor skills.

