Man climbs cellphone tower in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man climbed a cellphone tower Friday morning in Hialeah.

Hialeah police and Fire Rescue officials were called to the tower on West Palm Avenue and 45th Place.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 10:30 a.m. as the man was stationed toward the middle of the structure.

He climbed a little bit higher a short time later.

At one point, the man appeared to be yelling something to authorities below, while also clapping his hands at them.

He eventually made his way to the top.

The man's aunt told Local 10 News that her nephew suffers from mental health issues and wants to jump from the tower.

Authorities are still working to get him to come down.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



