Man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after attempted murder-suicide

A woman arrives by helicopter at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after an attempted murder-suicide in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man is dead and his wife was airlifted to a Miami hospital after an attempted murder-suicide in Hialeah, police said.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the man was found dead Thursday afternoon at a home on East 20th Street.

Rodriguez said preliminary information leads police to believe he tried to kill his wife before taking his own life.

The woman was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Rodriguez said no other information would be provided.



